State Street’s (STT) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

