Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Francis O’Halloran Sells 20,000 Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Francis O’Halloran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.01 ($4.01), for a total value of A$120,200.00 ($80,133.33).

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.