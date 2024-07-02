Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.31% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.