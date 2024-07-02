Stifel Canada Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial cut K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.94. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

