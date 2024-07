Stilo International (LON:STL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Stilo International shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 629,977 shares traded.

Stilo International Trading Up 233.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

About Stilo International

(Get Free Report)

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stilo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stilo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.