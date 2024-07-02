StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

China Pharma stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

