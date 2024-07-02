StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
UG stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.77. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
