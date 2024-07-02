StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UG stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.77. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

