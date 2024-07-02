StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.