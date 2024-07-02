Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.1 %

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.