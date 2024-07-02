Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.41. 3,116,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,636,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

