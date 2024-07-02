Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.