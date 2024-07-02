Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.