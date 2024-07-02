Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.