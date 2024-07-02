Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

