Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.87. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 65,259 shares changing hands.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
