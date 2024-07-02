Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.69 ($0.07). Approximately 537,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,113,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.81 ($0.07).

Superdry Trading Down 9.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

About Superdry

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.