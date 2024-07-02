T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Shares of TMUS opened at $179.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,006,954. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

