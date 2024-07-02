T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 8,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

