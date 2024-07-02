Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 6.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $916,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

