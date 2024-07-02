Tesla’s (TSLA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $209.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

