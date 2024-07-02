Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.32

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.32 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.34). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

Thalassa Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

