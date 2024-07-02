The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,817.89

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,817.89 ($60.94) and traded as low as GBX 4,590 ($58.06). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,620 ($58.44), with a volume of 300,286 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BKG
The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The Berkeley Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,185.27%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rachel Downey bought 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,151.33). Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Further Reading
