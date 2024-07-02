The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,817.89

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,817.89 ($60.94) and traded as low as GBX 4,590 ($58.06). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,620 ($58.44), with a volume of 300,286 shares changing hands.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKG

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Berkeley Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,018.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,817.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,185.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rachel Downey bought 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,151.33). Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.