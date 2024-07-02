The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $870.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $872.33.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $759.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $755.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.12. Equinix has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

