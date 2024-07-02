The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $50.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.45.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

