The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,265.0 days.
North West Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. North West has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.
North West Company Profile
