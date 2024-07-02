The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

