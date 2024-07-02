The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $244,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

