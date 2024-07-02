thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,231.0 days.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THYKF opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants in Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers green hydrogen, chlor- alkali, and hydrochloric acid solutions. It serves chemical and steel industries, as well as refineries.

