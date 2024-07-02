TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,255,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,753,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.