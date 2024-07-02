TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.96

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.96 and traded as high as C$38.58. TMX Group shares last traded at C$38.08, with a volume of 327,819 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.96.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

