Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.51

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.51 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 40.21 ($0.51). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 178,167 shares trading hands.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.51. The company has a market capitalization of £79.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,025.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12.

Topps Tiles Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

