Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 153% compared to the average volume of 1,831 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,506 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 349,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 301.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 284,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

