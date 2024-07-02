Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,763 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 6,753 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after purchasing an additional 388,652 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,435,000 after buying an additional 8,438,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CVE stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

