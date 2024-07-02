TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,466.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,414.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,252.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,303.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,186.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.