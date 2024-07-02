Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $197.26. 9,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,371. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average of $200.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.85 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

