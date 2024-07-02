Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.88. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.