Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $209.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

