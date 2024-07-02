Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Short Interest Update

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,866,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,263,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.3 days.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.92.
Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.40%.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
