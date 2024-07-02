TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Update

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 77,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 64,815 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

