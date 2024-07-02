Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trimedyne Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
