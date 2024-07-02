Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Director Frank C. Ingriselli Sells 280,000 Shares

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 280,000 shares of Trio Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPET opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -8.84. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

