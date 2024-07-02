TrueUSD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.68 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $494.30 million and $36.68 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,701,484 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

