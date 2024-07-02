Truist Financial Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $88.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Insmed has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.