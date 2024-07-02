Truist Financial Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $785.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $796.00 to $785.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

United Rentals stock opened at $640.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.61 and its 200-day moving average is $646.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

