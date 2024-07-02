Truist Financial Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $125.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.22.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $86.55 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

