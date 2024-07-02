Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Acquires A$18,061.20 in Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Smith bought 301,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,061.20 ($12,040.80).

On Friday, June 21st, Peter Smith purchased 47,688 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,861.28 ($1,907.52).

On Monday, June 24th, Peter Smith acquired 26,014 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,560.84 ($1,040.56).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Peter Smith bought 29,044 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,771.68 ($1,181.12).

On Monday, June 17th, Peter Smith purchased 153,945 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$9,236.70 ($6,157.80).

On Friday, June 14th, Peter Smith acquired 81,463 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,887.78 ($3,258.52).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Peter Smith purchased 36,142 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,276.95 ($1,517.96).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Peter Smith acquired 19,657 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,238.39 ($825.59).

On Friday, May 10th, Peter Smith bought 201 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$12.06 ($8.04).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Peter Smith purchased 102,074 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,634.81 ($4,423.21).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Peter Smith acquired 132,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$8,844.00 ($5,896.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

