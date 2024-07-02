Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

LON:TRST opened at GBX 224 ($2.83) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.03 million, a PE ratio of 22,400.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.80 ($2.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.13.

Insider Transactions at Trustpilot Group

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total value of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($216,286.36). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

