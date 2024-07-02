Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.87

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.87 and traded as low as C$24.63. Tucows shares last traded at C$26.25, with a volume of 3,465 shares changing hands.

Tucows Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($3.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.90 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 325.23% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

