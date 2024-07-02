Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.24% of Tyra Biosciences worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $907.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.