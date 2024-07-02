UBS Group Begins Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RY. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

